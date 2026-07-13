Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
3hEdited

With the way The Fapweasel (Trump) is running things, into the ground, we need to bring back the tactics we used in the civil rights era, like marches & protests. We also need people like you to be a voice for the people who are getting disenfranchised. Keep up the good work.

Reply
Share
Malynda Hale's avatar
Malynda Hale
4h

Love being a part of this team! Always showing up and making a difference! Lets go!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture