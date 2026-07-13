In a minute I’m going to ask you to join one of the most ambitious civil rights causes I’ve ever been part of.

But first a quick story.

The year was 1987. My family and I immigrated to the United States. I was a child, new to this country, to its language, to its rhythms—trying to understand where I belonged.

The leaders who answered that question were not politicians or celebrities. They were the Black aunties and uncles at my mosque on Chicago’s south side. Leaders who grew up in Jim Crow America, marched in the Civil Rights Movement, put their bodies on the line for the right to vote—and suffered the fire hoses, billy clubs, and jailhouse doors. They embraced a south Asian Muslim immigrant child as their own and normalized community service the way we normalize getting coffee. They showed me, by example, that showing up for your community is not optional—but the minimum requirement incumbent on all of us.

I will never be able to repay that gift. But I have spent my entire career trying to pay it forward. Today, 1,000 Miles to Memphis is the biggest attempt I have ever made to do exactly that. And I’m asking you to join me and our inspiring, multiracial coalition committed to registering 100,000 voters this Summer. Let’s Address This.

Share this announcement with your network. Let’s build this coalition into the millions. Share

Why This March & Why Now

We are marching because the Supreme Court has gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in Louisiana v. Callais—one of the most critical federal protections against racial discrimination in voting. The effects are already landing across the South: fair maps dismantled, Black representation stripped, and ballot access eliminated for millions.

I have also written in detail about the so-called SAVE Act—a coordinated campaign to ensure that certain Americans—disproportionately Black, brown, and poor—have less access to the ballot box in 2026 than they did in 1966. With midterms mere months away, the window to fight back is closing faster than many realize.

Here’s the thing—I am tired of marches that make noise and demand nothing. I am tired of protests that trend on social media for a day and dissipate with the media cycle. 1,000 Miles to Memphis exists to demand change. Every mile is a voter registration opportunity. Every stop is an organizing event. Every city is a community that needs resources, visibility, and solidarity. And we will deliver.

Because our target is not theoretical, it is measurable: 100,000 voter registrations this Summer. But this only works if we all work together.

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The Game Plan

We kick off July 25th in Nashville and march for 30 days through Atlanta, Birmingham, Jackson, and Memphis to register 100,000 voters. Our march ends at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, where in 1968 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood with striking sanitation workers. He was there, fighting for the dignity of Black workers who were paid poverty wages. We will be there fighting for the descendants of that same struggle—and for every American whose right to vote is under attack. Here is our route.

The 1000 Miles to Memphis Map

And the fight for democracy has never belonged to one community alone. Therefore, 1000 Miles to Memphis is led by a deliberately multiracial coalition. Our organizing team includes activists, academics, artists, organizers, scholars, and truth-tellers—who have never waited for permission to fight for our civil rights:

George Conscious Lee—Black educator, scholar, and activist from Texas

Lacey Dickinson—Black activist and academic from Pennsylvania

Robert Arnold—author and activist from Arkansas

Amanda Nelson—historian and political content creator from Virginia

Gwen Lane—Filipina activist, strategist, and advocate from Minnesota

Lauren Carter—organizer and Founder at the Good Work Collective from Illinois

Qasim Rashid—human rights lawyer, President of Just Win Humanity from Illinois

Plus the extraordinary voices of numerous Black activists and leaders such as Malynda Hale, Timisola Ogunleye, Dara Starr Tucker, the JAAM Pod, and more.

We will be joined along the route by members of Congress, state electeds, and musical artists whose presence we will share soon. As we get ready to launch, here are the three ways you can join 1000 Miles to Memphis. I ask you to consider partaking in at least one, ideally two, and if possible, all three.

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Three Ways to March With Us

ONE: Show Up

Walk a mile, for a day, or even a full leg of the route from Nashville to Atlanta, to Birmingham to Jackson, to Memphis. Bring your family and your community. Bring your smart phone and camera. Most of all, bring yourself. Your physical presence in those cities and on those roads is an act of solidarity that no social media post can replicate. Come stand and fight in solidarity with the communities most impacted by the assault on voting rights. Sign up here to march in a 1000 Miles to Memphis:

Sign up for 1000 Miles to Memphis

TWO: Donate

1,000 Miles to Memphis is a project of Just Win Humanity—a 501(c)(3) public charity—which means your donation is tax-deductible and goes directly to this work. Every dollar funds voter registration infrastructure, organizing events, and the logistical backbone of a month-long march across five Southern cities. So, especially if you cannot march in person, donate to 1000 Miles to Memphis to support us on the ground. Donate here to 1000 miles to Memphis:

Donate to 1000 Miles to Memphis

THREE: Register Yourself and Your Network to Vote

This march is a voter registration engine to register 100,000 voters. And you need not be in Nashville or Memphis to register voters. You can do so right now, from wherever you are. How? By sharing our registration link with everyone in your network—and make sure they register. It’s that easy. Register your network of friends and family:

Register to Vote - 100,000 Goal

Use #1000Miles and #CourageNow on every post. Follow and tag @JustWinHumanity on Instagram so your community can find us and join.

Ultimately, what will sustain a 30-day, 1000-mile, 5-city organizing campaign is you, the person reading this and ready to build community. Join us by committing to march, by donating if you can, and by helping us register 100,000 people.

Conclusion: This Is Personal And Consequential

The Black aunties and uncles who shaped me at that mosque in Chicago’s south side marched in the Civil Rights Movement not because it was convenient. They marched because the alternative—silence, complicity, the comfortable acceptance of injustice—was not something they could accept.

In 2026, I cannot accept our current reality either.

And if you feel that same pain and frustration, then channel it and join us.

1,000 miles. 30 days. 100,000 voters to register.

The question is not whether this fight is worth having. It absolutely is. The question is whether you will be in it with us in any of the three ways shared above. And I hope the answer is yes. This is my invitation to you. Walk with us. Build this coalition. Use your voice.

Join us, and protect voting rights.

#1000Miles #CourageNow

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Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, President of Just Win Humanity, and host of Let’s Address This. The march begins July 25th. Donate, share and show up—because democracy does not defend itself.

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