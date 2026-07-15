Subscribe to Let's Address This

ICE fascists have killed three more innocent people this week.

Two fathers, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston and Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Maine, and a third 28-year-old yet unnamed victim in Florida.

This week, I sat down for an interview with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, running for U.S. Senate in Minnesota, to talk about ICE extremism, and several more critical topics that corporate media is ignoring. This includes a grotesque $13M in AIPAC attacks, the fact that Rep. Angie Craig voted to send Netanyahu the 2,000 pound bombs he repeatedly dropped on Palestinian civilians to commit genocide, and Rep Craig’s embrace of anti-Muslim and anti-Somali hate in Minnesota.

Lt. Gov. Flanagan warned that we cannot let ourselves get desensitized to this violence, and drew a sharp contrast with her primary opponent, Rep Craig, who voted for the Laken Riley Act, voted to thank ICE, and still refuses to call to abolish ICE.

By contrast, Lt. Gov Falangan’s consistency and commitment to justice is exactly why we need her in the US Senate. She’s a leader whose values haven’t shifted with political convenience; but have been the same since the start of her career—with a firm commitment to working families. That consistency is the most powerful endorsement I can envision. Tune into our live interview below. Let’s Address This.

NOTE: Until July 21, our typical $50 annual subscription is only $28.

Join us today.

Subscribe at $28 for the year

Lt. Gov. Flanagan closed by laying out her vision for the Senate: Medicare for All, real accountability for ICE, and justice for the people killed and detained. She’d also be the first Indigenous woman elected to the U.S. Senate. Minnesota’s primary election is August 11th. Let’s get Lt. Gov. Flanagan elected.

Join me and support her Senate campaign

Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This—a platform dedicated to human rights, accountability, and the people powered independent media that corporate media refuses to provide. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.

On July 21, I turn 44! As a thank you for all of your support and trust, until July 21, an annual paid subscription to our independent media platform is 44% off, $28/year or $3.36/mo.

Subscribe at Birthday Discount

As an alternative to a paid subscription, by popular demand, you can now make a one-time contribution to support our human rights platform.

Make a one-time contribution