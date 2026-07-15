Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
14h

All of this needs to stop now. Other countries have to be incredulous. There ARE people here trying their best--you, Qasim, Marc Elias, but most of our Congress is comatose. He will never give up the WH--which is why it has to be a fortress, why there are 5,000 National Guard troops in DC. A strategy is needed here--and we bloody Hell don't have one. The US is destined for a massive explosion in DC. It will be horrific. We've squandered our time to avoid it.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
14h

No AIPAC funding for all

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