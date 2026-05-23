This week, I covered the violence and hatred being directed at our communities—and the people fighting back. From the white supremacist murders of three American Muslims in San Diego, to the rising threats of Christian nationalism and antisemitism, to Mallory McMorrow’s racist attack on Abdul El-Sayed. Plus a sit-down with soon to be Congressman Chris Rabb just ahead of his big primary win in Pennsylvania.

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Interviews from This Week

2. Tuesday — White Supremacists Kill Three American Muslims in San Diego

3. Wednesday — Fighting Back the Growing Threat of Christian Nationalism

What Is The Public Thinking?

This week, what is the public thinking about the U.S. Senate races this November? Right now, the public believes there is a 63% chance that Democrats will win all four core Senate seats—up six points from last week. That kind of momentum is solid, it means our work is making a difference. But 63% is not a guarantee. We must keep pushing until this prediction becomes a reality.

Dad Joke of the Week