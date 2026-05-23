Saving Your Time: This Week in One Email
Every interview. Every article. And yes, a Dad Joke
This week, I covered the violence and hatred being directed at our communities—and the people fighting back. From the white supremacist murders of three American Muslims in San Diego, to the rising threats of Christian nationalism and antisemitism, to Mallory McMorrow’s racist attack on Abdul El-Sayed. Plus a sit-down with soon to be Congressman Chris Rabb just ahead of his big primary win in Pennsylvania.
Let’s Address This.
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Interviews from This Week
1. Monday — Live With Chris Rabb for US Congress PA-3
2. Tuesday — White Supremacists Kill Three American Muslims in San Diego
3. Wednesday — Fighting Back the Growing Threat of Christian Nationalism
4. Thursday — Who Is Igniting Antisemitism in America?
5. Friday — Mallory McMorrow’s Racist Attack on Abdul El-Sayed Is a Betrayal—And a Warning
What Is The Public Thinking?
This week, what is the public thinking about the U.S. Senate races this November? Right now, the public believes there is a 63% chance that Democrats will win all four core Senate seats—up six points from last week. That kind of momentum is solid, it means our work is making a difference. But 63% is not a guarantee. We must keep pushing until this prediction becomes a reality.
Dad Joke of the Week
Thank you for tuning in to Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid. Be sure to subscribe so we can continue to protect your human rights, and our democracy.
⬆️ How you know they read to the end 😅. But seriously, the hate in our world cannot be tolerated!
MicroQASIM ... good one ... 😂