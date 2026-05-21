Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
9h

Zionists love antisemitism. Zionists NEED antisemitism.

Without antisemitism, whether real, imaginary or manufactured, Israel no longer has a claim for special pleading or double standards. Without antisemitism and victim status, the entire case for Israel disappears.

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Jinger 🦋's avatar
Jinger 🦋
8h

Great piece Qasim! I always appreciate you being direct, bringing the receipts, your human rights lawyer logic and your values.

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
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