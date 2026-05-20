Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Adrian Bergeron's avatar
Adrian Bergeron
15h

Hands down, the most misguided and delusional administration in American history.

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Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
14h

I don’t believe it is possible to have a country where the entire population is one religious faith, with the possible exception of the Vatican, unless it is a repressive dictatorship.

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