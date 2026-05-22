Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Shona's avatar
Shona
8h

Thank you. I originally contributed to her campaign. As soon as I saw the connection to Lis Smith, I couldn't support her. I live in NYC, what she did for Andrew Cuomo should have been disqualifying. But it wasn't McMorrow's hired her anyway.

When I see her racist attacks on El-Sayed, it also shows that she is not qualified for the job she is running for. It's a shame. She could have been better than that.

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Darlene Sluder's avatar
Darlene Sluder
8h

I share your disappointments with McMorrow, Qasim. Once the facade cracked, she got dirty fast. Slotkin is certainly not where I want the party to go! And I'm not convinced the "Majority Democrat" PAC is the majority; I recall in the 1980s being fond of the phrase "the 'moral majority' is neither."

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