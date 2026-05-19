Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Susan Orfanos's avatar
Susan Orfanos
9h

Our son was murdered in a mass shooting. We received threats after we spoke out begging for gun safety laws. That was when my belief in general decency and integrity was shattered. I am so sorry for the families 💔. We know what they are going through.

There is an organization that gave us a lot of help after. Survivors Empowered. They have a lot of information about the aftermath. The founders established the organization to support survivors of gun violence. ❤️💔

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Joy Isbell's avatar
Joy Isbell
9h

Laura Loomer's comments make me sick. How could someone live in this country and not know and respect the Muslims in her community: doctors, nurses, scientists, writers, artists, educators, everyday people. How did she become so full of hate.

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