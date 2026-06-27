On Let’s Address This this week, I interview Manju Bangalore, who is flying to space to study menstruation, and Heather Delaney Reese on how we fight back against fascism. I also break down the racist to riches pipeline and how white supremacy is monetized in America, how democratic socialists swept New York this week under Zohran Mamdani’s leadership, what four years after Roe has confirmed and what we do now, and a full breakdown of this week’s four major SCOTUS rulings.

Let’s Address This.

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Interviews & Articles from This Week

1. Monday — INTERVIEW: Manju Bangalore Is Flying to Space to Study Menstruation

3. Tuesday — ARTICLE: The Racist To Riches Pipeline

What Is The Public Thinking?

This week, prediction markets put Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—at 47%. Georgia and Michigan are the real pressure points: both are toss-up races in Trump-won states where organizing on the ground will make or break the outcome. These numbers shift week to week, and staying informed about where things stand matters.

This week, the prediction market puts Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—at 47%. #sponsored

Dad Joke of the Week

My friend asked about public transportation in Mexico and I told them to be careful taking trains because they have loco motives. :D #DadJokes