Saving You Time: This Week in One Email
Every interview. Every article. And yes, a Dad Joke
On Let’s Address This this week, I interview Manju Bangalore, who is flying to space to study menstruation, and Heather Delaney Reese on how we fight back against fascism. I also break down the racist to riches pipeline and how white supremacy is monetized in America, how democratic socialists swept New York this week under Zohran Mamdani’s leadership, what four years after Roe has confirmed and what we do now, and a full breakdown of this week’s four major SCOTUS rulings.
Let’s Address This.
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Interviews & Articles from This Week
1. Monday — INTERVIEW: Manju Bangalore Is Flying to Space to Study Menstruation
2. Monday — INTERVIEW: Live with Heather Delaney Reese | How We Fight Back Against Fascism
3. Tuesday — ARTICLE: The Racist To Riches Pipeline
4. Wednesday — ARTICLE: Zohran Mamdani, Kingmaker
5. Thursday — ARTICLE: 4 Years After Roe—Fears Confirmed & How to Fight Back
6. Friday — ARTICLE: Breaking Down This Week’s 4 Major SCOTUS Rulings
What Is The Public Thinking?
This week, prediction markets put Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—at 47%. Georgia and Michigan are the real pressure points: both are toss-up races in Trump-won states where organizing on the ground will make or break the outcome. These numbers shift week to week, and staying informed about where things stand matters.
Dad Joke of the Week
My friend asked about public transportation in Mexico and I told them to be careful taking trains because they have loco motives. :D #DadJokes
Thank you for tuning in to Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid. Be sure to subscribe so we can continue to protect your human rights, and our democracy.
Love the work you do. Cute Dad joke 😊☮️
A loco motive can be derailed if your reasoning is on track.