Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Valerie's avatar
Valerie
10h

These decisions are so depressing. Clearly insane, partisan with no tie to logic or precedent

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Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
10h

This is one of your most important and heartbreaking articles, Qasim. I'm so happy you mentioned the SS St. Louis tragedy, which I doubt many people know about. It defines the term "cold-hearted". I've read so many people on sm talking about returning to the "American Way" and this is "unAmerican". No, what we're seeing now is very much "the American way" on steroids. Not according to our Constitution, but according to centuries of fact. If people think voting for progressives like Zohran Mamdani is radical, scary, then they are NOT truly seeing and hearing the FACTS of the REAL SCARY shit going on around them in our government and courts. Because someone said it on TV, radio or in the newspaper does NOT mean it is fact. Propaganda exists in America too.

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