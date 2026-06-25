Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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lauren's avatar
lauren
10h

Thanks for your cogent summary of where we find ourselves. It’s not helped when democratic operatives demand that “both sides“ be respected in this “debate“. Ironically, now that they’ve outlawed abortion it’s obvious why it should never have been made illegal and that it’s a health issue not a “ moral” issue. By the way, sadly Planned Parenthood is endorsing many of the wrong candidates in recent primaries.

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Linda McNeal's avatar
Linda McNeal
9h

Sadly I truly believe that having more black and brown babies and mothers die was what many on the right were hoping would happen. After all, many of them believe in white supremacy and the "Great Replacement" conspiracy. That more white babies and mothers are also dying is just collateral damage. (If more white men were dying, that would be different.) And, of course, the women and babies most impacted are poor. After all, rich white women have the means to go to blue states for care. This administration has proven beyond any doubt that they care nothing about poor people, as long as they continue to vote Republican.

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