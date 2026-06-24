Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Emily's avatar
Emily
8h

Mamdani is the man for this moment. May this be only the beginning. 🙏🏼

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JB Hinds's avatar
JB Hinds
8h

Comments in the NYT today are telling: Voters are done with the establishment, done with genocide, done with runaway inequality, done with Democratic establishment entitlement, done with negativity. That the Working Families Party had endorsed most of the establishment candidates; hopefully they get the memo after this.

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