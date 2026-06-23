Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Jack Duggan's avatar
Jack Duggan
1h

Thank you for opening my eyes to this. When Rittenhouse pulled his killing "stunt," I thought sure he should be charged with murder. This "pattern" is sad...and unAmerican.

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Danielle Church's avatar
Danielle Church
1h

Thank you for your tireless work, Qasim, and for boosting the voices and the cause of the underprivileged.

I hope you'll support my efforts to do the same, when I launch them next week. ❤️

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