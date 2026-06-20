Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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AshleyDamewood's avatar
AshleyDamewood
7h

Hahahaha love the dad joke. I remember thinking that joke was amazing when I was younger. Nice!

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Aneesah McNamee's avatar
Aneesah McNamee
7h

Thank you!!! I especially read and re-read Friday's posting .... we need to KNOW ...

and yes, the Dad Joke!!! 😂

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