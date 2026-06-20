On Let’s Address This this week, I share why I’m going to Syria, my interview with Atima Omara about her new book about the critical history of Black women who built the democracy we built today, the problem the Democratic Party Establishment has, a post in honor of Juneteenth, and more. Let’s Address This.

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Interviews & Articles from This Week

2. Tuesday — INTERVIEWS: Episode 227 On the Road in Michigan Plus Atima Omara on How Black Women Built Our Democracy

4. Thursday — ARTICLE: WARNING Virginia Is At Risk of Electing A Democrat Funded by MAGA Money

5. Friday — ARTICLE: Juneteenth Is Not Just About Ending Slavery

What Is The Public Thinking?

This week, prediction markets put Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—at 51%. Georgia and Michigan are the real pressure points: both are toss-up races in Trump-won states where organizing on the ground will make or break the outcome. These numbers shift week to week, and staying informed about where things stand matters.

This week, this prediction market puts Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—George, Michigan, North Carolina & Maine—at 51%. #sponsored

Dad Joke of the Week

Text exchange with my teenager while I was on a trip last week. #DadJokes :D