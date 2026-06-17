Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Mary Ann Nelson's avatar
Mary Ann Nelson
11h

Thank you for all these examples. I had not known of FDR's racist behavior toward Jesse Owens - deplorable.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
11h

A very good analogy to Jesse Owens. Detestable as the Nazi regime was, they did not impose the sorts of restrictions on Mr. Owens that the US imposes on the United States imposes on the Iranian soccer team.

Also worth nothing that, unfortunately, the world craves American carrot and fears American stick, to the point where nobody so much as withdraws in protest. Pretend that Russia or any other country that the empire doesn't like were to have done anything remotely comparable.

The worldwide howls of outrage would be deafening.

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