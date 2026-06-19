Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Sam Katz's avatar
Sam Katz
30m

Let us also remember than prejudice, racism, and slavery was not only about the Black slave trade, but so many other marginalized groups in America: slaughter of Native Americans; imprisonment of gays, women, and others who refused to "conform;" and that the largest mass lynching in America was of Italian immigrants in New Orleans in 1891, who were acquitted in a sham trial for a murder they did not commit, but then dragged from their holding cells and lynched by a White mob of hundreds of screaming dolts, not unlike what might have happened on January 6th. Juneteenth was a long time in becoming a holiday. It's a good day for reflection on how far we've come and how low we have currently sunk ... and the mystery of why. I'm now 70 and will never understand how we made this turn into the last dying breath of the Confederacy, but here we are. Thank you Qasim, for continuing the good fight and good trouble. This is why I support your blog as a paid subscriber.

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Philosopher's avatar
Philosopher
35m

And let me add: if you are ready to invest in Black rights and strength, volunteer for Black Voters Matter. Their texting program to Black voters gives information and alerts to voters all over the South to keep Black power alive: www.blackvotersmatterfund.org

I have texted with them for more than a year and think they have a terrific team. Volunteers are also white and Asian, and we all work together to keep Black voters voting!

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