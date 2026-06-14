Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Deb Kelner, she/her's avatar
Deb Kelner, she/her
7h

I am very moved by this goal of yours for many reasons. I’m always delighted when you’re willing to address issues gently and directly. No hedging: war funded by the United States has caused enormous damage to this country (and all of its neighbors).

I myself am hearing impaired and know from personal experience how impactful hearing aids can be. I am a former elementary school teacher, a lover of children and know that improving the lives of children will in turn improve the lives of their families and create a beautiful ripple throughout the community. Furthermore, I know and love many Syrian people and am grateful for this opportunity to do something to directly help their country.

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
SheWhoShallRemainNameless's avatar
SheWhoShallRemainNameless
7h

Thank you, Qasim, for all that you do for efforts such as this! I gave what I could and hope that others will as well. Safe travels, my friend.

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
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