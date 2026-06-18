Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Danielle Church's avatar
Danielle Church
6h

Our electoral system is corrupt. We need true, immediate change, and we need it now.

I'm going to be launching a nationwide grassroots movement on June 29 with a completely free six-part podcast miniseries, and by July 4 the nation will know how it is possible for us to write a new model for democracy, as long as enough people join their voices to mine.

This isn't a bid for money; I won't even accept any. This is just one disabled, nonbinary American citizen's dream of a better future for all of us. Please subscribe to UTW so we can end this nightmare.

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Phyllis RP Tessieri's avatar
Phyllis RP Tessieri
6h

Blisteringly accurate. Thank you.

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