This week on Let’s Address This, we break down what’s at stake—from the Supreme Court battle over birthright citizenship and the human impacts of Medicaid cuts, to the spread of “Great Replacement” propaganda and dark money in our elections. We also examine a case of religious discrimination in Tennessee that challenges the very meaning of constitutional freedom.

Finally, as millions of Americans take to the streets today for the No Kings protests, this moment demands more than outrage. It demands preparation, clarity, and care for one another. Before you head out, make sure you watch and share my 13 Rules to Protect Yourself While Protesting. Let’s Address This.

An Important Call to Action

My one ask of you all: If you’re going to be at No Kings tomorrow—do not come home empty handed. Use the protest to organize your community into a solid voting block. A free app called SWAY that does just that. Join my voting group and set up your own. Organize your community and lets win elections.

Join my Sway Voting Group

This Week’s Articles & Interviews

Dad Joke of the Week

Tragedy in France this week as a cheese factory exploded, leaving the Brie everywhere. :D #DadJokes