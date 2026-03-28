Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Punkette's avatar
Punkette
13h

Thank you, Qasim! Woo hoo, No Kings 3 is finally here. Today is the day the “mouse roars.” See you out there on the streets. Be safe, stay strong, and get loud, everyone. We’ve got this! 💙✊🏽✊🏼✊🏾

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Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
13h

💙 love the dad joke!

Trump has "taken" this country, just as he said he "might take" Cuba. Even if, and it's a huge if, a democratic president would take over as president, I think we have no idea how much of govt and country Trump has taken complete possession of--including the Treasury. I can envision the dealing that will take place trying to get agencies, buildings, gold and money back from him. He may agree to let the taxpayers buy things back from him. We ain't seen nothin' yet.

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