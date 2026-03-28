Recapping Let's Address This: March 21-28
This week's content in one place, plus a Dad Joke
This week on Let’s Address This, we break down what’s at stake—from the Supreme Court battle over birthright citizenship and the human impacts of Medicaid cuts, to the spread of “Great Replacement” propaganda and dark money in our elections. We also examine a case of religious discrimination in Tennessee that challenges the very meaning of constitutional freedom.
Finally, as millions of Americans take to the streets today for the No Kings protests, this moment demands more than outrage. It demands preparation, clarity, and care for one another. Before you head out, make sure you watch and share my 13 Rules to Protect Yourself While Protesting. Let’s Address This.
I am doing everything in my power to keep the public informed on the human rights injustices we face, and how to counter them. Join us a free or paid subscriber.
An Important Call to Action
My one ask of you all: If you’re going to be at No Kings tomorrow—do not come home empty handed. Use the protest to organize your community into a solid voting block. A free app called SWAY that does just that. Join my voting group and set up your own. Organize your community and lets win elections.
This Week’s Articles & Interviews
Sunday — Why Your Support Matters To Me — Here are 3 calls to action, I hope you choose to complete at least 1 of them
Monday — If Birthright Citizenship Falls–The American Experiment Fails — On April 1 the ACLU is going to the Supreme Court to defend the Constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship, here is what you need to know
Tuesday — Episode 215: The Great Replacement Theory & Dark Money Elections — My interview with one of the world’s leading scholars on race and the lessons learned last week in the IL Democratic primary
Wednesday — Medicaid Cuts Are a Direct Assault on Human Dignity — Here’s how you can raise your voice to help stop these dangerous cuts from doing further harm
Thursday — 13 Rules to Protect Yourself While Protesting At No Kings — Read and share as communities across the United States rise up against the Trump regime and for a more just future
Friday — From Expulsion to Exclusion for Jewish People in Tennessee — Tennessee, Antisemitism, and the Constitutional Fight for Religious Freedom
Dad Joke of the Week
Tragedy in France this week as a cheese factory exploded, leaving the Brie everywhere. :D #DadJokes
Thank you for tuning in to Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid. Be sure to subscribe so we can continue to protect your human rights, and our democracy.
Thank you, Qasim! Woo hoo, No Kings 3 is finally here. Today is the day the “mouse roars.” See you out there on the streets. Be safe, stay strong, and get loud, everyone. We’ve got this! 💙✊🏽✊🏼✊🏾
💙 love the dad joke!
Trump has "taken" this country, just as he said he "might take" Cuba. Even if, and it's a huge if, a democratic president would take over as president, I think we have no idea how much of govt and country Trump has taken complete possession of--including the Treasury. I can envision the dealing that will take place trying to get agencies, buildings, gold and money back from him. He may agree to let the taxpayers buy things back from him. We ain't seen nothin' yet.