Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Regina Islas's avatar
Regina Islas
3h

This is just WRONG. TY for reporting Qasim.

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Maxine P's avatar
Maxine P
3h

Yikes! I did not know this, beyond the general hatefulness we are aware of. So much for the joy and love represented by Nashville's country music scene....

What the hell is wrong with people???

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