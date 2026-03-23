Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Nayebdadash 🇺🇸☀️🇮🇷's avatar
Amy Nayebdadash 🇺🇸☀️🇮🇷
2hEdited

My father was an immigrant…I was born on American soil …. with dual citizenship …when I was 13 my father had to make a choice Iran or America he did not want me to live an oppressed life so my Iranian citizenship has to be denounced. So this birthright citizenship thing just sounds STUPID AF, everybody knows we are a nation of immigrants. Unless of course you’re Native American if this ridiculous EO gets up held by the Supreme Court what does implementation look like?

Reply
Share
Zoe's avatar
Zoe
2h

Your story is my family’s story just a few decades later. With the exception of First Nations, it is every family’s story. We can only hope that this court upholds the constitution and not the cult.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture