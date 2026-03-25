Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
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Any cuts to any healthcare services is absolutely unacceptable! How can everyone stay healthy if healthcare costs an arm and a leg? As Bernie Sanders so often says, “Healthcare is a human right.”

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