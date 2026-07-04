JULY 4TH EDITION: Saving Your Time—This Week in One Email
Every interview. Every article. And yes, our weekly Dad Joke
I’m wishing all my readers a restful Fourth of July weekend. This week on Let’s Address This, we:
Interview former Congresswoman Cori Bush on her comeback bid, and interview Carlos Calzadilla on Disrupt, the left's answer to Turning Point USA.
Break down this week's eight major SCOTUS rulings — the good, the grotesque, and the genuinely dangerous.
Ask, “Does Israel recognizes Palestine's right to exist?
Mark this Independence Day by asking why, 250 years later, why does the United States keeps electing kings?
I also interviewed with Don Lemon and Wajahat Ali. Let’s Address This.
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Interviews & Articles from This Week
1. Monday — INTERVIEW: Cori Bush on Running Again, AIPAC, and Why She Won’t Back Down
2. Monday — INTERVIEW: Disrupt | The Left’s Response to Turning Point USA | With Carlos Calzadilla
3. Tuesday — ARTICLE & INTERVIEW: SCOTUS Strikes Again: The Good, the Grotesque, and the Genuinely Dangerous
4. Wednesday — INTERVIEW: The Supreme Court, Islamophobia, and the Corporate Democrats Too Scared to Fight Back
5. Thursday — ARTICLE: Does Israel Recognize Palestine’s Right To Exist?
6. Friday — ARTICLE: 250 Years of Independence—But We Keep Electing Kings
What Is The Public Thinking?
This week, prediction markets put Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—at 54%. Georgia and Michigan are the real pressure points: both are toss-up races in Trump-won states where organizing on the ground will make or break the outcome. These numbers shift week to week, and staying informed about where things stand matters.
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Dad Joke of the Week
Thank you for tuning in to Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid. Be sure to subscribe so we can continue to protect your human rights, and our democracy.
💚 Happy 4th, Qasim. Celebrate your beautiful family and we'll celebrate all that you do.
Rest up Qasim. Pats on the back.