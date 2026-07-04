I’m wishing all my readers a restful Fourth of July weekend. This week on Let’s Address This, we:

Interview former Congresswoman Cori Bush on her comeback bid, and interview Carlos Calzadilla on Disrupt, the left's answer to Turning Point USA.

Break down this week's eight major SCOTUS rulings — the good, the grotesque, and the genuinely dangerous.

Ask, “Does Israel recognizes Palestine's right to exist?

Mark this Independence Day by asking why, 250 years later, why does the United States keeps electing kings?

I also interviewed with Don Lemon and Wajahat Ali. Let’s Address This.

ALERT: We have expanded Let's Address This to bring human rights coverage directly to your local communities.

If you live in Illinois, subscribe to Let's Address Illinois

If you live in Texas, subscribe to Let's Address Texas

For us to continue to expand, we need your continued support. We have ambitions to expand to at least 5 more states in 2026. Join us as a free or paid subscriber.

Interviews & Articles from This Week

What Is The Public Thinking?

This week, prediction markets put Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—at 54%. Georgia and Michigan are the real pressure points: both are toss-up races in Trump-won states where organizing on the ground will make or break the outcome. These numbers shift week to week, and staying informed about where things stand matters.

This week, the prediction market puts Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—at 54%. #sponsored

NOTE: As an alternative to a paid subscription, by popular demand, you can now make a one-time contribution to support our human rights platform at any level you’d like, from $1 to unlimited.

Support With A One Time Contribution

Dad Joke of the Week