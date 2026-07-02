Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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MJoT's avatar
MJoT
3h

Sadly - Bill Maher is and always has been a flaming inhumane turd - and hopefully one day will eat his own fowl words.

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Linda Rudman's avatar
Linda Rudman
3hEdited

I am Jewish, so therefore obviously not an antisemite, but I am anti-evil. Israel needs to recognize Palestine's right to exist, along with any other nations, who religious beliefs are not the same as netanyahu. Evil comes in all sizes, shapes, religions, and races. In order for this world to have peace, we need to understand we are not all the same, which does not make anyone not like us evil. What makes us truly different is the amount of hate and evil that exists in racists and bigots. trump, netanyahu and putin, who does not recognize Ukraine's right to exist, should all be placed in a rocket to the moon, so there can be a better world.

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