Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Thomas Kraus's avatar
Thomas Kraus
1h

I really believe that Trump should be impeached, convicted and removed from office on bribery charges... it's hard to see how his pay-to-play administration hasn't committed financial crimes that would count as bribery. And then, despite the SCOTUS immunity, he should be criminally tried for the bribery charge on which the impeachment was based. As one of the two named crimes, it would be hard even for this Supreme court to read that sentence and conclude he was immune from prosecution for bribery if impeached and removed on that charge

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Dr. B's avatar
Dr. B
1h

Esp as people are living longer and longer. We dont need 90 yr olds trying to run a country like its 1930!

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