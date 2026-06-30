Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Danielle Church's avatar
Danielle Church
3h

I started preparing UTW six months ago because these are exactly the kind of electoral shenanigans I figured we'd start seeing right around now. That's why, when we ratify the No Confidence amendment, it will vacate every decision made by the Supreme Court since the most recent justice was confirmed.

The US is now in the last resort, endgame scenario, and that's what I designed UTW and No Confidence to deal with. We cannot keep playing the game presented to us or we will die as a country. We must write new rules, before it's too late.

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Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
2h

It's final. Robert's has stood up and declared the United States an Autocracy. Funny to be celebrating 250 years of independence upon the death of it. It's not a State Fair, it's a fucking funeral.

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