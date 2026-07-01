Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Danielle Church's avatar
Danielle Church
11h

Thank you for all your tireless work, Qasim!

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Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
11h

That anyone would make a "birth tourist" statement is bad enough, but to be a Supreme Court judge and state it in his dissent, it's so aggravating.

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