This week’s Supreme Court ruling barely preserved birthright citizenship—a 5-4 decision on a right explicitly written into the 14th Amendment. Justice Alito used his dissent to call people like me “birth tourists,” a term with roots in white nationalist rhetoric, from a man who is himself the son of an Italian immigrant.

As a guest on THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, we get into that ruling, and the vote to gut campaign finance protections—clearing the way for unlimited dark money in our elections, the Islamophobia already targeting Abdul El-Sayed's Senate campaign, and why corporate Democrats keep folding instead of fighting. We also cover Elon Musk pushing a film so violent Germany banned it, and Ken Paxton letting a child sex abuser walk free while jailing protesters for 100 years. Watch our live conversation.

Yesterday, I shared my pithy, no-legalese breakdown of exactly what happened at the Supreme Court this week and why it matters for our Democracy. You can find that here.

Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This—a platform dedicated to human rights, legal accountability, and the plain-language analysis that corporate media refuses to provide. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.

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