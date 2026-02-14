Your Let's Address This Recap
Every Saturday, I share the articles and interviews you may have missed this week
As a human rights lawyer, I bring you the latest you need to know about the state of our country with detailed analysis, receipts, and information on how to protect your rights, and how you can fight back against the rise of state violence and fascism.
Here is your weekly recap of Let’s Address This.
Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Call to Action
Ramadan starts next week! Be sure to subscribe to my Islam Today newsletter for regular updates and insights.
This Week’s Articles & Interviews
READ: Why I’m Partnering With Noble Mobile—and Why You Should Consider Switching
READ: Epstein Files—Three Devastating Revelations That Demand More Attention
WATCH: Live Interview with The Conscious Lee on Trump’s Texas Concentration Camps
READ: The SAVE Act Will End Voting Rights for Women in America
Dad Joke of the Week
What do you call a cat who accepts Islam?
A Meowslim 😅
We need all hands on deck to stand against fascism and disinformation. I invite you to join our movement for justice as a free or paid subscriber.
Is that your family’s kitty? Very cute.
Meowslim—too funny!