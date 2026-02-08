This may not seem like my usual content, but I promise you it is exactly values aligned.

As a human rights lawyer, my work centers economic, social, and climate justice. A core part of that work is holding powerful institutions accountable—especially corporations that exploit people, data, and the planet. But accountability alone is not enough. If we want a just economy, we also have to support and uplift businesses that are trying to do things the right way.

That’s why I’m partnering with Noble Mobile, and am inviting you to switch to them. Look, we all have cell phones. Why not spend less money, and do so in a way that is also more ethically rewarding? Let’s Address This.

Why This Partnership?

This is not a partnership I entered lightly. I don’t lend my platform to companies whose values I don’t share, and I don’t blur the line between advocacy and advertising. I’m working with Noble Mobile because I genuinely believe in what they’re building—and because they are choosing to invest in voices like mine, knowing full well that I speak plainly about injustice, domestically and internationally.

Here’s why Noble Mobile matters.

Ethical by Design

At a time when most corporations treat your personal data as a commodity—routinely selling it, sharing it, or handing it over to government agencies without resistance—Noble Mobile takes a different approach. They do not sell your data. They do not monetize your privacy. They are explicit about protecting it.

In an era of surveillance capitalism, that matters. Privacy is not a luxury. It is a civil and human right. Noble Mobile’s commitment to keeping your data secure and uncompromised is not a marketing gimmick; it is foundational to how they operate.

Affordable in a Way That’s Actually Honest

Okay, so what about cost? Noble Mobile is economically sound in a way that working-class people, students, and families can immediately feel. The most you will pay in a given month is $50 (plus standard taxes). If you limit your non-Wi-Fi data usage, your bill can drop as low as $30 a month—for everything.

No hidden fees. No surprise charges. No fine print that turns affordability into fiction.

When you break it down, that’s about a dollar a day for reliable phone access. In a moment when the cost of living keeps rising and corporations nickel-and-dime people for basic services, that kind of straightforward pricing is rare—and necessary.

Noble Mobile is built on a simple but radical idea: the less data you use, the more money you earn back.

They are the only mobile carrier designed to pay you to use your phone less. That means less scrolling, fewer distractions, and more control over your time—along with cash back in your pocket. It’s a small but meaningful way to push back against an attention economy that profits from keeping people endlessly online and exhausted.

Money back. Time back. Agency back.

Why Their Support Matters to Me—and to This Platform

Finally, I also want to reemphasize about why this partnership matters personally.

Noble Mobile knows exactly who I am and what I do. They know I’ve spoken out against state violence, corporate abuse, and human rights violations. They know I’ve faced canceled speaking engagements, rescinded invitations, and even threats to my law license (and life) because I refuse to stay silent.

And they choose to support my work anyway.

That matters. Because when you choose Noble Mobile, you are not just saving money—you are helping sustain independent, justice-centered human rights advocacy that does not answer to dark corporate donors or political pressure. You are investing in a platform that exists because readers demand honesty and accountability, not comfort.

A Clear Ask

Check out Noble Mobile using the phone you already have. You can keep your current number. You don’t need to buy a new device. The switch is designed to be low-stress and straightforward. Take a few minutes to compare your current bill. Consider where your money goes each month—and whether it supports practices you believe in.

Switching to Noble Mobile is a practical choice, but also a values-aligned one, and another way to support my human rights advocacy. It’s a way to reduce costs, protect your privacy, reclaim your time, and support independent voices committed to justice and humanity. Again, it isn’t enough to simply condemn the companies doing things wrong—we must also elevate the companies doing things right. Noble Mobile is one such company committed to economic justice and authentic humanity.

They’re doing things right.

In this moment, they’re worth choosing deliberately. I hope you’ll reward Noble Mobile by switching to them, and thus, also continue to support my human rights advocacy.

Check Out Noble Mobile