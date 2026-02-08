Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Jonas's avatar
Fred Jonas
4h

Qasim, thank you for this. As SeekingReason points, Credo Mobile has a very similar ethic, but they're significantly more expensive than other carriers.

Since you take the time and trouble to reassure that Noble Mobile is likely cheaper than other carriers, you might consider that it wouldn't matter if it was the same price, or even a little more. We should all be willing to pay for a decent and ethical approach. There is no way on earth I would buy anything from (Sc)Amazon, even if they're cheaper.

So thanks again, and it sounds like the right switch to make.

Reply
Share
Shirley Figueroa's avatar
Shirley Figueroa
5h

It sounds very good. I’ll inform my son as I’m a senior and on his family plan.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture