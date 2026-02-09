Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Johan
This regime controls the files and uses them as a compliance mechanism.

Every wealthy benefactor, political figure, and business leader whose name appears in those documents understands the calculus: provide funding and support, or face selective prosecution.

The files aren’t evidence for justice. They’re inventory for leverage.

The pattern is consistent with how authoritarian capture works. You don’t prosecute everyone, that destroys the leverage. You prosecute selectively to demonstrate capacity while protecting those who comply.

Investigations get announced loudly, then closed quietly. “Just partying with Epstein” becomes the official explanation for those who stay loyal.

Meanwhile, anyone who withholds funds, speaks out, or turns on the regime knows the regulatory apparatus can be weaponized against them at any moment.

The financial crimes layer adds another dimension. Between the files and business dealings that cross legal lines, the regime has created a comprehensive leverage structure.

Wealthy benefactors aren’t supporting this administration because they believe in the ideology. They’re supporting it because the alternative is having the full power of the federal government deployed to destroy them. That’s not political alignment.

That’s extortion at scale.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

—Johan

Wake up America

Carole Langston
The DOJ is not the only ones with files, right? I read that France has them.

