We need to talk about three of the most devastating revelations from the initial partial release of the Epstein files—most of which is being ignored by corporate media.

As a reminder, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Department of Justice was required by law to release the Epstein files by December 19. Not summaries. Not selective disclosures. The files themselves. Instead, the Trump-Bondi Department of Justice has released only about half of the records—many of them heavily redacted, without legal justification, and without the disclosures to Congress that the law explicitly requires.

That is a violation of federal law.

But because of the constant chaos Trump manufactures—much of it intentionally designed to distract—you might not have the full picture. So let me be clear about what we now know, and where we go from here. Let’s Address This.

1. The Co-Conspirators

First, the limited records that have been released confirm that the FBI was aware of at least ten additional co-conspirators who enabled Epstein’s sex trafficking of minors. Internal DOJ memos show prosecutors had detailed plans, background files, and even talking points acknowledging that Epstein could not have committed these crimes without assistance. And yet, only one co-conspirator—Ghislaine Maxwell—was ever charged. The rest were never held accountable.

This means that at least nine more child sex predators and co-conspirators are not only on the loose, but for all we know, continuing in the horrific crime of trafficking children. The FBI’s refusal to act is indefensible.

2. Trump Mentioned By Name—Repeatedly

Second, the FBI received multiple tips from women reporting Epstein’s abuse, including tips that explicitly mentioned Donald Trump by name. The public still has no record showing whether those tips were seriously investigated—or ignored. The DOJ has not produced follow-up files, interview summaries, or explanations. Until the full records are released, the possibility that politically sensitive leads were buried remains an open and deeply disturbing question.

Likewise, the extent to which the DOJ is knowingly complicit in the coverup demands investigation. If the DOJ is unwilling or unable to act, then it further speaks to the corruption under the Trump administration, and the dire need for change.

3. Illegal Redactions

Third, the DOJ has illegally redacted information far beyond what the law allows, including the names of government officials and internal communications that appear to document potential ethical violations. The Department has not only quietly altered previously released documents, adding new redactions without notice and without any audit trail, but they did something even more concerning during this second release. They actually failed to protect victims’ identities. That is not transparency. That is evidence tampering behavior, and it directly violates the statute’s requirement that all redactions be publicly justified in real time in the Federal Register—a requirement the DOJ has completely ignored.

This is not bureaucratic sloppiness. It is obstruction. And it is being committed by the DOJ. The Department of Justice is arguably committing Obstruction of Justice.

How We Demand Transparency

Because so much noise dominates the news cycle, much of the above has gone underreported. But we have resources to look to for transparency. Democracy Defenders Fund is now leading the charge to hold the DOJ accountable, demanding a full Inspector General audit. In this audit, they are demanding answers as to why these records are being withheld, why improper redactions are being made, and why the public—and Congress—have been kept in the dark, particularly where those records may implicate Donald Trump and his inner circle?

Let’s be clear about what is at stake.

Transparency here is not optional. Survivors of Epstein’s abuse are entitled to the truth. The American people are entitled to the truth. And Congress is entitled to the disclosures that the law mandates.

What makes this worse is the silence.

Republicans who posture endlessly about “law and order” refuse to say a word. And too many institutions are content to delay, deflect, and deny—hoping the public will move on before the full scope of the misconduct is exposed.

Democracy Defenders Fund is not letting that happen. They’ve filed FOIA requests. They’ve sued. And now they are demanding a comprehensive audit to expose exactly what the Department of Justice is hiding, how it is violating the law, and who it is protecting. This is what accountability looks like. And we need far more of it.

Conclusion

If you care about justice, about survivors, and about the rule of law, then do not accept selective transparency. Demand full compliance with the law. Demand congressional oversight. And refuse to accept a system where the powerful are shielded while the truth is deliberately buried.

December 19. That’s when the full, unredacted Epstein files were supposed to be released. Trump and his DOJ are breaking federal law. And that’s something no person should tolerate. My ask of you is to continue to raise your voice with your local member of Congress, and continue to support organizations like Democracy Defenders Fund who are relentlessly fighting on the frontlines for transparency, justice, and accountability.