The federal government is once again barreling toward a shutdown, this time with a February 14 deadline. And once again the crisis is being driven by a familiar and deadly combination: Republican extremism and Corporate Democratic fecklessness. Like a dystopian version of Groundhog Day—here we go again. Let’s Address This.

Nearly 3 in 4 Americans Expect a Shutdown

Democrats separated DHS funding from the rest of the budget and declared victory. In reality, they created a ticking time bomb. If this bill is not resolved, the result will be yet another shutdown—one that markets are already anticipating. Polymarket currently places the likelihood of a shutdown at 73% , a reflection not of uncertainty, but of well-earned skepticism toward Washington’s ability to govern.

Polymarket chart on likelihood of government shutdown. Currently the majority of Americans believe that a shutdown will occur. Democrats have the opportunity to prevent this from happening, if they act now.

What makes this moment especially infuriating is that the American public is not confused. Polling shows that today, Americans across the political spectrum support, rather than oppose, abolishing ICE.

Meanwhile, after patting himself on the back for separating ICE funding into a separate bill, Chuck Schumer declared he will "reform ICE to stop the killings of Americans because no other police department in America is allowed to do that." Apparently Schumer forgot that U.S. law enforcement annually kill 1,500 to 2,000 people, every single year. Either Chuck Schumer is that incompetent or maliciously lying. Either way its another reminder that he needs to be ousted from leadership immediately because his fecklessness is indefensible.

Voters understand what many corporate Democrats refuse to accept: you cannot “reform” an agency that is on record ignoring judicial warrants, that has sexually abused at least 5,000 migrant children (per The Guardian), and that has been documented crushing inmates’ testicles—again, per The Guardian. These are not isolated abuses. They are the operating logic of an institution built to dehumanize. Last week I interviewed Democratic Congresswoman Summer Lee, where she loudly called to abolish ICE, and additionally called on corporate Democrats to stop bending the knee to Trump’s extremism. She is an example of an elected leader who recognizes the need of the hour and has the conviction and integrity to act with the fierce urgency of now. We need more leaders like her in office!

And most Americans get this. Sadly, Corporate Democrats continue to beguile themselves and pretend they can reform ICE. And now, because of that refusal to confront reality, we are staring down another shutdown.

We’ve Seen This Movie Before—and Democrats Blew the Ending

This is not the first time Senate Democrats have claimed they would stand firm, only to collapse at the moment of consequence.

During the previous Trump-induced government shutdown last fall, at first, Senate Democrats held out for six weeks. Six weeks of telling the public they would not allow the President to starve Americans of essential services, block SNAP benefits, threaten housing vouchers, and suspend basic federal functions unless Congress bent the knee.

Republicans were explicit about the stakes. Either Democrats would allow Americans to be denied healthcare and housing—or they would allow them to be starved. That was the choice presented.

And after all that time, after all that posturing, they caved.

Eight Senate Democrats crossed the line and handed Donald Trump exactly what he wanted: Maggie Hassan, Angus King, Catherine Cortez-Masto, Jeanne Shaheen, Tim Kaine, John Fetterman, Dick Durbin, and Jacky Rosen.

At the time, I said Chuck Schumer must resign. I stand by that assessment today.

The Path Forward Is Pressure—Nothing Else Works

The fight is not over yet. Democrats can stay the course. They can block this surrender. They can refuse to fund ICE and force a different outcome.

But they will not—unless we make them.

Here’s how you can help stop this shutdown, work to abolish ICE, and work to end the cycle of Democratic capitulation. Apply immense pressure. It is the only language politicians understand.

One, join the national cohort I’m helping build to abolish ICE. Sign up to my SWAY platform here to abolish ICE. As I’ve shared before, your information remains confidential, and your presence remains impactful.

Abolish ICE

Two, call Chuck Schumer at 202-224-6542 and demand he stand firm against Trump, and actually fight—for once. Here is a short script to guide your call:

Hello, my name is ________, and I’m a constituent calling to demand that Chuck Schumer does not fold to Donald Trump. We demand that Schumer work to abolish ICE, not continue to fund an organization that is on record ignoring court orders, abusing migrants, and killing people. I am asking the Senator to drop his pointless stance of “reforming ICE” and instead do the will of the American people. I am also asking him to resign from Democratic leadership in the Senate. Chuck Schumer orchestrated this collapse, and his approach is failing the American people. Thank you.

Three, contact your local member of Congress and your US Senator and demand they stand firm to abolish ICE. Each of these acts are free, simple, and take a combined less than five minutes. After doing each of these, ask everyone in your network to do the same.

Final Word

You do not fold to a bully. You stand up to him.

Republican extremism is dangerous, and Democratic surrender makes it that much more effective. Another shutdown is looming not because the public demanded it, but because leadership failed to act with courage when it mattered.

This moment is not about party loyalty. It is about whether anyone in power is willing to fight for the people they claim to represent. Let’s get to work.