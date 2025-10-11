A Quick Note

After two years of genocide, an announcement comes of an alleged ceasefire. I say alleged, because this is not the first time a ceasefire has been announced, only for bombing to continue unabated. I write about this below in the 6th article I link. For now, I have launched a global petition demanding Palestinian statehood. The right to self-determination is sacred. And Palestinians deserve that right to self determination.

Sign Petition For Palestinian Statehood

Let’s Address This has 151,000 readers. The linked petition currently has about 1200 signatures. I would love nothing more than for at least 10% of our readers to sign the above petition, and add their names to the right side of history on this critical issue.

Please sign, share, and stand up for justice. With that, let’s dive into our weekly recap:

This Week’s Articles & Updates

Dad Joke of the Week