Here’s your full recap of what was covered this week on Let’s Address This—all in one email.

Pitt stop at Waffle House to refuel on our 1000 Miles to Memphis march!

It’s not too late to join our 1,000 Mile March to Memphis — help us protect voting rights in the South!

A 36-day organizing campaign across the American South with 35 community stops, focusing on local engagement & voter registration. Tennessee → Georgia → Alabama → Mississippi → Arkansas. Beginning in Nashville and wrapping in Memphis. August 2 — August 27.

We need you to join us: 1000milestomemphis.com.

We are marching because the Supreme Court gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in Louisiana v. Callais. And because the horrific “SAVE Act” is one step closer to becoming law, and permanently installing fascism in America.

Every mile is a voter registration opportunity. Every stop is an organizing event. Every city on the route—Nashville, Atlanta, Birmingham, Jackson, Memphis—is a community that needs resources, visibility, and solidarity. And our target is measurable: 100,000 voter registrations.

Join us, register to vote, donate

We recently shared the expansion of Let's Address This to a new state— continuing our mission of bringing independent human rights coverage directly to local communities across the United States.

Nabilah served as a State Senator in Georgia for two terms and is a brilliant leader. We couldn’t be more excited to have her on board.

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If you live in Texas, subscribe to Let's Address Texas.

For us to continue to expand, we need your ongoing support. We have ambitions to expand to at least 4 more states in 2026. Join us as a free or paid subscriber.

Interviews & Articles from This Week

4. Thursday — GUEST POST: The Coalition Beating ICE at the State Level

Guest author Gaby Goldstein, Founder of State Futures, at a press conference organized with Illinois State Senator Graciela Guzmán.

Credit: NewsMax Facebook page

What Is The Public Thinking?

This week, prediction markets put Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—around 47%. Michigan’s primary is next week, August 4.

This week, the prediction market puts Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—around 54% (Sponsored by Polymarket).

Dad Joke of the Week

A reminder that sometimes the best way to respond to a bigot is by reading a calendar properly. #DadJokes :)

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Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This—a platform dedicated to human rights, accountability, and the fight against the disinformation and hate that corporate media refuses to name. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.