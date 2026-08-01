Saving Your Time—This Week in One Email
Every interview. Every article. And yes, a Dad Joke
Here’s your full recap of what was covered this week on Let’s Address This—all in one email.
Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It’s not too late to join our 1,000 Mile March to Memphis — help us protect voting rights in the South!
A 36-day organizing campaign across the American South with 35 community stops, focusing on local engagement & voter registration. Tennessee → Georgia → Alabama → Mississippi → Arkansas. Beginning in Nashville and wrapping in Memphis. August 2 — August 27.
We need you to join us: 1000milestomemphis.com.
We are marching because the Supreme Court gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in Louisiana v. Callais. And because the horrific “SAVE Act” is one step closer to becoming law, and permanently installing fascism in America.
Every mile is a voter registration opportunity. Every stop is an organizing event. Every city on the route—Nashville, Atlanta, Birmingham, Jackson, Memphis—is a community that needs resources, visibility, and solidarity. And our target is measurable: 100,000 voter registrations.
We recently shared the expansion of Let's Address This to a new state— continuing our mission of bringing independent human rights coverage directly to local communities across the United States.
And remember:
If you live in Illinois, subscribe to Let's Address Illinois.
If you live in Texas, subscribe to Let's Address Texas.
For us to continue to expand, we need your ongoing support. We have ambitions to expand to at least 4 more states in 2026. Join us as a free or paid subscriber.
Interviews & Articles from This Week
1. Monday — INTERVIEW: State Rep Ryan Clancy (Wisconsin-19) | Local Police Training with the IDF
2. Monday — INTERVIEW: Rep. Pocan (WI-2) on the US Blockade of Cuba & Trillion $$ Pentagon Budget
3. Tuesday — ARTICLE: Austin Police Kill A 17-Year-Old Black Child, Because Police Have No Legal Duty To Protect Us
4. Thursday — GUEST POST: The Coalition Beating ICE at the State Level
5. Friday — ARTICLE: Corporate Media Is Not Failing—It Is Collaborating
What Is The Public Thinking?
This week, prediction markets put Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—around 47%. Michigan’s primary is next week, August 4.
Dad Joke of the Week
A reminder that sometimes the best way to respond to a bigot is by reading a calendar properly. #DadJokes :)
By popular demand, rather than a monthly subscription, you can now make a one-time contribution to support our human rights platform at any amount that fits your budget.
Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This—a platform dedicated to human rights, accountability, and the fight against the disinformation and hate that corporate media refuses to name. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.
You are so active ; it’s hard to keep up but I did go to the gym today. Thank you for caring so much and using your skills to bring truth to light.
Looking forward to lots of updates and pictures from the 1000 mile march to Memphis 🇨🇦