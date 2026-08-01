Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Penni Livingston's avatar
Penni Livingston
4h

You are so active ; it’s hard to keep up but I did go to the gym today. Thank you for caring so much and using your skills to bring truth to light.

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Ellen Marrs's avatar
Ellen Marrs
4h

Looking forward to lots of updates and pictures from the 1000 mile march to Memphis 🇨🇦

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
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