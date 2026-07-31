Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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David and Susan Link's avatar
David and Susan Link
4h

Whatever corporate media can do to improve their bottom line, they are doing now, no matter how much they harm people’s lives, the truth, or our rights!

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3h

Horrifying! Thank you for your suggestions on how to respond. Especially important to support independent media. I would also add a boycott of Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta. Or at least use those sites sparingly b

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