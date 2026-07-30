Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Janet Whalen Salvo's avatar
Janet Whalen Salvo
10h

This is great news. I just subscribed. Keep up the good work 👏

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Angela Clark's avatar
Angela Clark
10h

It’s great to hear some states continue to push back on federal overreach. Keep up the good work and thank you!

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