Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Elizabeth Boerstling's avatar
Elizabeth Boerstling
2h

Everyone must realize that this could happen to any one of us; a very scary time indeed.

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Donna Stowe's avatar
Donna Stowe
1hEdited

No reasonable human would believe the Constitution doesn’t require law enforcement to “Protect and Serve” the People — #victims of crime.

Suddenly, everything we’re witnessing > the rulings coming down from THIS Court make sense. It’s there to protect the “privileged” not We the People — ordinary Americans.

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