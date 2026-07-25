Here’s your full recap of what was covered this week on Let’s Address This—all in one email.

Today, in Nashville, we kick off a 1,000 mile journey. We are marching because the Supreme Court gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in Louisiana v. Callais. And because the horrific “SAVE Act” is one step closer to becoming law, and permanently installing fascism in America.

Every mile is a voter registration opportunity. Every stop is an organizing event. Every city on the route—Nashville, Atlanta, Birmingham, Jackson, Memphis—is a community that needs resources, visibility, and solidarity. And our target is measurable: 100,000 voter registrations.

We need you to join us. Read more about how to below. Visit our website: 1000milestomemphis.com.

We recently shared the expansion of Let's Address This to a new state— continuing our mission of bringing independent human rights coverage directly to local communities across the United States.

Nabilah served as a State Senator in Georgia for two terms and is a brilliant leader. We couldn’t be more excited to have her on board.

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If you live in Texas, subscribe to Let's Address Texas.

For us to continue to expand, we need your ongoing support. We have ambitions to expand to at least 4 more states in 2026. Join us as a free or paid subscriber.

Interviews & Articles from This Week

2. Monday — Malik Yusef on the Creative Process and Turning Survival Into Art

3. Tuesday — ARTICLE: Turning 44 Today

What Is The Public Thinking?

This week, prediction markets put Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—around 47-55%. Georgia and Michigan remain the real pressure points: both are toss-up races in Trump-won states where organizing on the ground will make or break the outcome. Michigan’s primary is coming up fast on August 4. These numbers shift week to week, and staying informed about where things stand matters.

This week, the prediction market puts Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—around 47-55%. #sponsored

Dad Joke of the Week

I once thought about becoming a Presbyterian but I wanted to walk the walk so I became a Pedestrian 😅.

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Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This—a platform dedicated to human rights, accountability, and the fight against the disinformation and hate that corporate media refuses to name. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.