Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teach84's avatar
Teach84
2h

Hey! @Don Davis @Henry Cuellar @Jared Golden @Adam Gray @Vicente Gonzalez @Marie Gluesenkamp Perez!

How dare you? Who do you represent and work for?

Reply
Share
elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
3h

These are not friends of ours, they are turncoats, ruthless, they are the worst, to me they are MAGA Democrats who voted for the bill were: Reps. Henry Cuellar (TX), Donald Davis (NC), Jared Golden (ME), Vicente Gonzalez (TX), Adam Gray (CA) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA).

The Republicans who voted against the bill were: Josh Brecheen (OK), Tim Burchett (TN), Elijah Crane (AZ), Harriet Hageman (WY), Anna Paulina Luna (FL), Thomas Massie (KY), and Chip Roy (TX). thank you!

Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture