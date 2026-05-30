Saving Your Time: This Week in One Email
Every interview. Every article. And yes, a Dad Joke
This week, we covered:
The systems failing women and girls around the world
Numerous Congressional candidates like Claire Valdez (NY-7) and Paul Nolley (IL-16) running to protecting universal human rights and fighting the rise of fascism
The Taliban legalizing child marriage while the US refuses to ban it
The hard truth that women are not safe around men
Why Alexander Vindman is not the hero Florida needs but Angie Nixon is
Let’s Address This.
Thank you for tuning into Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid — your independent media source featuring interviews on the issues too often ignored by corporate media.
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Interviews from This Week
1. Monday — Interview with Claire Valdez Running in NY-7
2. Monday — Interview with Paul Nolley Running in IL-16
3. Tuesday — The Taliban Legalizes Child Marriage—The USA Won’t Ban It
4. Wednesday — Alexander Vindman Is Not the Hero Florida Needs. He Is the Problem Florida Has.
5. Friday — Women Are Not Safe Around Men
What Is The Public Thinking?
This week, what is the public thinking about the U.S. Senate races this November? Right now, the public believes there is a 68% chance that Democrats will win all four core Senate seats—up five points from last week. That kind of momentum is solid, it means our work is making a difference. But 68% is not a guarantee.
Dad Joke of the Week
I have immense respect for how Nuns dress but I could never follow in kind because I tend to avoid anything that's habit-forming. :D #DadJokes
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Cute Dad joke👍
It was a bad week! Thank heavens for the Dad joke😂