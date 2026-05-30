This week, we covered:

The systems failing women and girls around the world

Numerous Congressional candidates like Claire Valdez (NY-7) and Paul Nolley (IL-16) running to protecting universal human rights and fighting the rise of fascism

The Taliban legalizing child marriage while the US refuses to ban it

The hard truth that women are not safe around men

Why Alexander Vindman is not the hero Florida needs but Angie Nixon is

Let’s Address This.

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Interviews from This Week

Get involved in Claire's campaign

Support Paul's campaign

Zareena, left, and Shakeela, internally displaced Afghan girls play at a refugee camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. Dar Yasin/AP

Between Alexander Vindman (L, image: Martina Tuaty for WSJ) and Angie Nixon (R, image: Florida Politics) for Florida Senate, the choice is clear.

5. Friday — Women Are Not Safe Around Men

What Is The Public Thinking?

This week, what is the public thinking about the U.S. Senate races this November? Right now, the public believes there is a 68% chance that Democrats will win all four core Senate seats—up five points from last week. That kind of momentum is solid, it means our work is making a difference. But 68% is not a guarantee.

Dad Joke of the Week

I have immense respect for how Nuns dress but I could never follow in kind because I tend to avoid anything that's habit-forming. :D #DadJokes