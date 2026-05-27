Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kay's avatar
Kay
2h

Thank you! Just got a text “from” Larry David about voting for Vindman and I thought, what would qasim say? I appreciate your regular interviews and articles that point to what we need.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Patricia Poohkay's avatar
Patricia Poohkay
2h

What is wrong with corporate Democrats. They seem to do this on a consistent basis - ditch, REALLY ditch, excellent candidates who could make a difference, and promote ones like Vindman and Cuomo. As in maintaining the status quo like Chuck Schumer?

Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture