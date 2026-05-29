Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Susan Clancy's avatar
Susan Clancy
2h

Thank you Qasim for raising the relevant issues. Women are not safe and every excuse we see in the comments isn't a funny little joke. As with so many social justice issues, people generally can't see through their own bias. So, having independent media like Let's Address This is the only way we can possibly open some minds to the prevailing facts. Thank YOU

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FemDem's avatar
FemDem
2h

I also both mothers and fathers need to start training their sons from toddler to adult. Teach them they can’t hit, push, etc their sister or other female children. My son really wanted to hit his younger sister and would get really mad when I told him no. I taught him how to deal with the anger. His wife thanks me now.

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