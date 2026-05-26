Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Lianne Doherty's avatar
Lianne Doherty
14h

Since the US has a pedophile president, & many of his cohorts subscribe to this, it is fair to say that these men hate women & girls. Mormons did the same thing taking multiple underage girls as wives. This clearly subjugates the girls to a hellish life. It would seem that the Taliban have taken a page from America's disgusting legacy.

Thank you for speaking out on this issue, Qasim. This is probably one of the most important issues of our day: protecting children, our most precious gifts!

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2 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
Esther Roberts's avatar
Esther Roberts
14hEdited

Thank you for the critical expose' of this disturbing issue. It is heartbreaking to think of the innumerable women and girls around the world impacted by this deeply disturbing problem. Another element at play is the role of pedophilia in undergirding support for underage marriages. I value that you highlight how this contradicts the Quran and how the Taliban's false conflation of this with Islamic practice is inherently damaging, as well as a misrepresentation of how women are to be regarded according to a true understanding of Islamic text and history.

There is such hypocrisy in how the US seeks to position itself as the champion of civil rights and claims women and children have differential protections here, in contrast to various other countries, but a mere review of the age of marriage for many US states directly contradicts this perspective.

I believe the way you challenged Pakistan and other predominantly Muslim countries to speak up and stop simply averting their gaze is critical to generating pressure on the Taliban to reevaluate their position on this heinous practice.

Thank you for being the vital voice you are in giving voice to vulnerable girls and women, both under Taliban rule and here in this country, too.

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
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