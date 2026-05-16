Saving You Time: This Week in One Email
Every interview. Every article. And yes, a Dad Joke
This week, I sat down with candidates our nation needs to stop fascism. Candidates running people-powered campaigns for U.S. Congress and Senate in key states like Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Candidates who get to the heart of what is at stake this upcoming primary season and beyond. Let's Address This.
Thank you for tuning into Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid — your independent media source featuring interviews on the issues too often ignored by corporate media.
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Interviews from This Week
1. Monday — Angie Nixon for Florida Senate
2. Monday — Salaam Bhatti for Congress in Virginia’s 1st District
3. Tuesday — Live with Wajahat Ali from The Left Hook
4. Wednesday — Conversation with Dahlia Taha of the Muslim Public Affairs Council’s First Amendment Center
5. Thursday — Rep. Justin J. Pearson Running for Congress in Tennessee’s 9th District, Hosted in Collaboration with State Futures
6. Friday — Rep. Francesca Hong for Governor in Wisconsin
What Is The Public Thinking?
This week, what is the public thinking about the U.S. Senate races this November? Right now, the public believes there is a 57% chance that Democrats will flip the Senate—same as last week. That means the momentum is holding, but holding is not enough. We must continue to ramp up our efforts to turn this prediction into a reality.
Dad Joke of the Week
Me: There’s this fat bird in our lawn that lets me walk right up to it, stares at me, then flies away. Like it’s mocking me.
Ayesha: I think you have to kill it.
Me: What? Why would I kill it?
Ayesha: Because…you have to kill a mocking bird.
Me: Smh. Beaten at my own game.
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Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This. Share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.
Thank you. We need all of this, including the Dad jokes.