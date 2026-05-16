This week, I sat down with candidates our nation needs to stop fascism. Candidates running people-powered campaigns for U.S. Congress and Senate in key states like Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Candidates who get to the heart of what is at stake this upcoming primary season and beyond. Let's Address This.

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This week, I interview State Rep. Justin J. Pearson and he shares the story behind his confrontation outside a Tennessee redistricting hearing after Republicans cracked apart the state’s only majority-Black congressional district. See below.

Interviews from This Week

1. Monday — Angie Nixon for Florida Senate

3. Tuesday — Live with Wajahat Ali from The Left Hook

What Is The Public Thinking?

This week, what is the public thinking about the U.S. Senate races this November? Right now, the public believes there is a 57% chance that Democrats will flip the Senate—same as last week. That means the momentum is holding, but holding is not enough. We must continue to ramp up our efforts to turn this prediction into a reality.

Polymarket on Democratic Party likelihood to win the 4 most competitive Senate seats. #Sponsored

Dad Joke of the Week

Me: There’s this fat bird in our lawn that lets me walk right up to it, stares at me, then flies away. Like it’s mocking me.

Ayesha: I think you have to kill it.

Me: What? Why would I kill it?

Ayesha: Because…you have to kill a mocking bird.

Me: Smh. Beaten at my own game.

#DadJokes

Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This. Share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.