Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denise McQuinn's avatar
Denise McQuinn
17m

I have a question regarding how Article 2 Section 4 would work exactly ? I thought it would remove Pres, VP and all appt civil officers. A person said that it would be up to Vance to decide and I said no because he too would be impeached and removed. Can you settle this please ?

Reply
Share
Erik S's avatar
Erik S
1h

Amen

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture