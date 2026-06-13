Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Aneesah McNamee's avatar
Aneesah McNamee
5h

Thank you for this .... AND ... I am a Michigan Voter and will vote for Abdul El-Sayed .... there's LOTS of talk here! AND the Dad joke ... 😂

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Sue Henger's avatar
Sue Henger
6h

Also check out Dr. Butch Ware in California. Write-in candidate for governor. I watched his interview with Waj Ali and wrote him in on my ballot.

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