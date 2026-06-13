Saving You Time: This Week in One Email
Every interview. Every article. And yes, a Dad Joke
On Let’s Address This this week, I sat down with critical candidates leading the charge against fascism in upcoming primaries, including Amanda Hollowell in Georgia and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. Below, I share it all. We also discuss Graham Platner’s historic win in Maine, and grotesque anti-Muslim hate in Texas—with specific calls to action on countering the hate. Let’s Address This.
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Interviews & Articles from This Week
1. Monday — INTERVIEW: Amanda Hollowell for Congress in Georgia’s First District
2. Monday — INTERVIEW: Dr. Anthony Douglas on Gun Violence
3. Tuesday — INTERVIEW: Sitting Down 1 on 1 with Dr. Abdul El Sayed
4. Tuesday — ARTICLE FROM ISLAM TODAY: What is Hijab in Islam?
5. Wednesday — ARTICLE: Graham Platner Won Maine by 50 Points. The Establishment Is Furious. Good.
6. Thursday — ARTICLE FROM ISLAM TODAY: Our 1 Year Anniversary
June 11 marks our 1 year anniversary that we launched Islam Today — here’s what’s next and my ask of you to act on 1, 2, or 3 calls to action
7. Thursday — GUEST POST: A School Counselor Called Islam an Invasion, Her District Looked the Other Way
What Is The Public Thinking?
This week, prediction markets put Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—at 54%. Georgia and Michigan are the real pressure points: both are toss-up races in Trump-won states where organizing on the ground will make or break the outcome. These numbers shift week to week, and staying informed about where things stand matters.
Dad Joke of the Week
If seagulls really wanted to travel faster, they'd become e-gulls. :D #DadJokes
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Thank you for this .... AND ... I am a Michigan Voter and will vote for Abdul El-Sayed .... there's LOTS of talk here! AND the Dad joke ... 😂
Also check out Dr. Butch Ware in California. Write-in candidate for governor. I watched his interview with Waj Ali and wrote him in on my ballot.