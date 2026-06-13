On Let’s Address This this week, I sat down with critical candidates leading the charge against fascism in upcoming primaries, including Amanda Hollowell in Georgia and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. Below, I share it all. We also discuss Graham Platner’s historic win in Maine, and grotesque anti-Muslim hate in Texas—with specific calls to action on countering the hate. Let’s Address This.

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Interviews & Articles from This Week

4. Tuesday — ARTICLE FROM ISLAM TODAY: What is Hijab in Islam?

6. Thursday — ARTICLE FROM ISLAM TODAY: Our 1 Year Anniversary

June 11 marks our 1 year anniversary that we launched Islam Today — here’s what’s next and my ask of you to act on 1, 2, or 3 calls to action

7. Thursday — GUEST POST: A School Counselor Called Islam an Invasion, Her District Looked the Other Way

What Is The Public Thinking?

This week, prediction markets put Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—at 54%. Georgia and Michigan are the real pressure points: both are toss-up races in Trump-won states where organizing on the ground will make or break the outcome. These numbers shift week to week, and staying informed about where things stand matters.

This week, this prediction market puts Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina & Maine—at 54%. #sponsored

Dad Joke of the Week

If seagulls really wanted to travel faster, they'd become e-gulls. :D #DadJokes