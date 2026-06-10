Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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MoonDragon's avatar
MoonDragon
8h

People don't trust establishment politicians or establishment media. This is progress.

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Helen Nowlin's avatar
Helen Nowlin
8h

I think Graham Platner has some skeletons, and many are related to his likely suffering from PTSD related to military service. However, he has a clear vision about what is going on against us, and isn't afraid to face the real problems!

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