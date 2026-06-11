Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Julie's avatar
Julie
8h

Truly despicable behavior from the Counselor. 👎🏻

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Lori's avatar
Lori
8h

I’d never go to Texas. Not to live and not to visit.

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