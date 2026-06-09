This week I traveled to Motor City, Detroit, Michigan, to sit down with Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate, Dr. Abdul El Sayed. We sat, one on one, so I could ask him about the toughest criticisms against him and how he keeps fighting forward. We discuss, among other things:

Trump won Michigan in 2024. Can Abdul beat MAGA extremist Mike Rogers in a general election?

Abdul is the only candidate in this race fighting for universal healthcare. Is universal healthcare realistic?

And on a positive note — what does the UAW endorsement mean to him, the son of an immigrant who arrived in this country to work in an auto manufacturing plant?

Check out our interview below, and be sure to subscribe so I can continue to travel around the country to document and share these critical stories in our fight against fascism.

I have known Dr. Abdul El Sayed for the better part of a decade. Throughout the years I’ve known him, one word comes to mind—consistency.

His consistency in keeping working people as his North Star.

His consistency in championing universal healthcare as a human right.

His consistency in betting on the people of Michigan against those who seek to divide.

I encourage you to check out his campaign and get involved, so we can elect a true advocate for working people — one who has led by example for decades.

Get involved in his campaign

Finally, my gratitude to Distill Social for hosting a forum that invited a number of candidates for office in Michigan. Stay tuned for my forthcoming interviews with the Democratic presumptive nominee for Michigan Attorney General, Eli Savit, Democratic Candidate for US Congress Donovan McKinney (MI-13), and Democratic Candidate for US Congress William Lawrence (MI-7).

Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This—a platform dedicated to human rights, accountability, and the courage that this moment demands. Subscribe, share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.