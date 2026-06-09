Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Alison Zaharee's avatar
Alison Zaharee
2h

Thank you for doing this! I suggested to him at the convention that he should give Substack a little more attention and he did post a couple of videos but then he stopped. I keep searching every few days for as much Abdul content as I can to engage with and share. I appreciate you taking the time to visit and interview him and give your subscribers good information on his candidacy.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
26m

Thanks for these videos, Qasim! I'm so down with the DR.

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