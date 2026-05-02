This week on Let’s Address This, I sat down with Brad Lander in NY-10 and Rep. Chris Rabb in PA-3, two candidates showing what it means to run people-powered campaigns and challenge entrenched power. We broke down Illinois’ anti-BDS law with Dylan Blaha at a critical moment, examined how Trump’s policies and rhetoric have systematically dehumanized Christians around the globe, and shared guest essays on political realignment and the ongoing reality of anti-Asian hate.

I’ll continue hosting conversations with candidates for U.S. Congress and Senate in the weeks ahead because who we elect matters. We need leaders accountable to people, not corporate interests, who will fight for universal healthcare, confront endless war, demand an end to the genocide, and truly protect universal human rights.

Be sure to join Let’s Address Illinois and Let’s Address Texas if you live in either state. And if you haven’t joined Let’s Address This as a paid subscriber just yet, I welcome your support today.

Content from This Week

1. Monday — INTERVIEW: Brad Lander for Congress in New York District 10

2. Monday — INTERVIEW: Rep. Chris Rabb for Congress in Pennsylvia's 3rd District

Shared in collaboration with Let's Address Illinois State Director Dylan Blaha

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5. Thursday — GUEST POST: What Minneapolis Can Teach Us About How Our Politics Are Changing

A guest essay from Ade Salami, Program Director of Pro-Democracy Political Coalitions at Democracy 2076

6. Friday — GUEST POST: The Dangerous Myth That Anti-Asian Hate Has Faded

Cynthia Choi (L) and Manjusha Kulkarni (R) are co-Founders of Stop AAPI Hate

What Is The Public Thinking?

I’ve always been fascinated by public consensus on critical issues that impact us all, so I’m adding a section to our weekly recap titled—what is the public thinking? This week, what is the American public thinking about the US Senate this November? And right now, there’s a 67% chance of flipping the Senate. That means we must continue to double down our efforts to make it happen and turn this prediction into a reality.

Polymarket on Democratic Party likelihood to win the 4 most competitive Senate seats. #Sponsored

Dad Joke of the Week

Scientists have learned that when two melons grow near one another they form a close bond, just like an actual marriage—but they cantaloupe. :D #DadJokes

Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This. Share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.