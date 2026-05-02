Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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MJoT's avatar
MJoT
8h

appreciate This Week in One Email - being inundated with all going on, getting 3-5 notifications for posts by email x2 in text messages adds up fast - 400 emails daily gets to be triggering....we of course want to know what's happening, what we can do, how to be supportive...it's so intense and likely not letting up for some time going forward....

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2 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
Valerie Starr's avatar
Valerie Starr
7h

Sen Ossoff (GA) is a rock star!!! Pulling for him and the people of Georgia! I follow races around the country ; some local, some for our Congress. The dedication of the state foot soldiers is astounding. This gives me hope. Btw the dad jokes are great!!! I’ve got a co worker who makes up some doozies; will pass them along.

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