Saving You Time: This Week in One Email
Every interview. Every article. And yes, a Dad Joke
This week on Let’s Address This, I sat down with Brad Lander in NY-10 and Rep. Chris Rabb in PA-3, two candidates showing what it means to run people-powered campaigns and challenge entrenched power. We broke down Illinois’ anti-BDS law with Dylan Blaha at a critical moment, examined how Trump’s policies and rhetoric have systematically dehumanized Christians around the globe, and shared guest essays on political realignment and the ongoing reality of anti-Asian hate.
I’ll continue hosting conversations with candidates for U.S. Congress and Senate in the weeks ahead because who we elect matters. We need leaders accountable to people, not corporate interests, who will fight for universal healthcare, confront endless war, demand an end to the genocide, and truly protect universal human rights.
Be sure to join Let’s Address Illinois and Let’s Address Texas if you live in either state. And if you haven’t joined Let’s Address This as a paid subscriber just yet, I welcome your support today.
Content from This Week
1. Monday — INTERVIEW: Brad Lander for Congress in New York District 10
2. Monday — INTERVIEW: Rep. Chris Rabb for Congress in Pennsylvia's 3rd District
3. Tuesday — ARTICLE: Illinois Still Makes It Illegal to Boycott Israel , But That Could Change by Thursday
4. Wednesday — ARTICLE: Is Trump The Most Anti-Christian President in American History?
5. Thursday — GUEST POST: What Minneapolis Can Teach Us About How Our Politics Are Changing
6. Friday — GUEST POST: The Dangerous Myth That Anti-Asian Hate Has Faded
What Is The Public Thinking?
I’ve always been fascinated by public consensus on critical issues that impact us all, so I’m adding a section to our weekly recap titled—what is the public thinking? This week, what is the American public thinking about the US Senate this November? And right now, there’s a 67% chance of flipping the Senate. That means we must continue to double down our efforts to make it happen and turn this prediction into a reality.
Dad Joke of the Week
Scientists have learned that when two melons grow near one another they form a close bond, just like an actual marriage—but they cantaloupe. :D #DadJokes
Thank you for tuning in to Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid. Be sure to subscribe so we can continue to protect your human rights, and our democracy.
Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This. Share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.
appreciate This Week in One Email - being inundated with all going on, getting 3-5 notifications for posts by email x2 in text messages adds up fast - 400 emails daily gets to be triggering....we of course want to know what's happening, what we can do, how to be supportive...it's so intense and likely not letting up for some time going forward....
Sen Ossoff (GA) is a rock star!!! Pulling for him and the people of Georgia! I follow races around the country ; some local, some for our Congress. The dedication of the state foot soldiers is astounding. This gives me hope. Btw the dad jokes are great!!! I’ve got a co worker who makes up some doozies; will pass them along.