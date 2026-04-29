Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
10h

It isn't coincidence that Trump uses religion as a tool. Other abusers use control as a tool as well--cult leaders, sexual abusers, scamsters in general. It's your identity group, it's "our little secret", only I understand you, don't talk to anyone but me. Isolation is so important to the abuser.

All very dangerous.

What an excellent article, Qasim.

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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
11h

None of so called Christians want to let go of their Great White Hope Dope. He's been the way in. It can be continued with Vassilating Vance. Complete dominance of Church and State. No diversity.

Lebanonese Christians aren't white, so they could care less. Control is the bottom line. Fanatics are a sickness within any religion.

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