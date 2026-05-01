Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Maria Heymans's avatar
Maria Heymans
10h

Thank you for this piece. I also saw this piece from ACLU Wisconsin earlier today.

https://www.aclu-wi.org/news/racial-profiling-rampant-after-supreme-court-ruling/

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Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
11h

Some people, especially The Fapweasel (Trump) immediately look for someone else to blame when things go wrong, a classic immature response!

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